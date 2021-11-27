Police arrest Yellowknife shooting suspect in Winnipeg

RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a “targeted shooting” in Yellowknife earlier this month has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, 21, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and careless use of a firearm after the incident at Yellowkife’s Sunridge apartment complex in the early hours of November 11.

Shiferaw-Reid could not be immediately located. A police appeal for help finding him was issued on November 13 and again 10 days later.

On Saturday, RCMP said Shiferaw-Reid “was located in Winnipeg, Manitoba before being safely taken into custody.”

Details of court appearances “are still being determined,” police said, thanking their Winnipeg counterparts.

Police said the victim in November 11’s shooting remains in hospital. No detail regarding their condition was provided.