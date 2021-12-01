Advent Calendar, Day 1: Cabin Dating

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

Which of these handsome fellows would you date?

Cabin Radio teamed up with Yellowknife businesses in February to give away Valentine’s Day gifts for people with the best terrible date stories.

What better way to start than by viewing our classic Cabin Dating video. Do any of these guys make you swoon?