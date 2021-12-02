Walk to Tuk returns with arsenal of prizes for teams

This year’s Walk to Tuk – the challenge where teams conceptually walk the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk – comes with an array of prizes.

Canadian Tire, Northwestel, and NWT and Nunavut Lotteries are sponsoring major prizes for teams taking part in the challenge. Prizes promoted by organizers include a wall tent, wolf trim for parkas, and outdoor equipment.

The deadline to register is January 15, 2022, though the event will kick off on January 1.

Teams will have two months – the challenge ends on February 28 – to collectively walk 1,658 km, the distance between the two communities along the Mackenzie.

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association, which hosts the annual challenge, said 2022’s edition will feature weekly draw prizes, team captain prizes, and prizes for photos and stories.

All NWT-based participants will be entered to win one of three Canadian Tire grand prizes of more than $750 in outdoor equipment. One winner will be selected from a community team, one from a company team, and one from a school team.

“Your whole team might win some beautiful wolf trim for their parkas, a team celebration, outdoor gear … You may even find yourselves warming up in a brand new wall tent after your next big walk together,” organizers said of the Northwestel-donated team prizes.

NWT and Nunavut Lotteries is sponsoring weekly prizes like Northern Store gift certificates and walking poles.

Teams log their walking times and distances on walktotuk.com. Every other week, teams’ progress will be published online.

“Walk to Tuk is such an amazing way to stay connected to each other and our environment,” said Sheena Tremblay, executive director of the NWT Recreation and Parks Association, in a news release.

“Participating in Walk to Tuk is the perfect motivation to stay active during the coldest and darkest time of year.”

In 2021, a record-breaking 5,500 people on 495 teams walked a total of 752,215 km.

In all, 242 teams made it the full distance. Forty-two teams doubled their distance, covering the equivalent of a return journey from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk and back.