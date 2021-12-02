Covid-19 exposure at Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School

Two individuals connected to Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School have tested positive for Covid-19, the NWT’s chief public health officer said on Wednesday.

Letters have been sent to the parents and guardians of children in affected classrooms. If your child attends the school but you didn’t get a letter, “your child is not in the affected classrooms and school can proceed as usual at this time,” Dr Kami Kandola said in a news release.

Prior to that exposure advisory being issued, the NWT government reported three new cases of Covid-19 as of 9am on Wednesday: one in Yellowknife and two in Tuktoyaktuk.

Letters were also sent to some parents and guardians of children at the city’s Range Lake North School, though the territory did not issue a news release related to that school.

The letter to Range Lake North School parents stated affected children “can return to class as long as they have had one negative test.”

Overall, the NWT’s active case count remained at 18. Only Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk have active cases.

The number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 in the territory this fall increased by one to 61. There was no change in the number of related intensive care admissions or deaths.