The Tłı̨chǫ Highway, Highway 9, opened to vehicle traffic on November 30, 2021. It’s the first NWT all-season highway to open since the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway in 2017.

Cabin Radio’s Emily Blake and Sarah Pruys travelled the road on its opening day to meet Tłı̨chǫ leaders, residents of Whatì at the highway’s northern end, and people who worked on the highway’s construction.

Join the trip in our video above or read Emily’s report on the highway’s first day of operation.