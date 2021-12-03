City of Yellowknife launches holiday contests

The City of Yellowknife is helping residents get into the holiday spirit with two contests to persuade people to shop local and deck their homes with Christmas lights.

The first of two “explore the city” scavenger hunts will take place this Saturday, starting at 2pm, and will lead people through downtown following a series of six clues.

There are three prizes up for grabs for the first people to reach the end of the scavenger hunt: a $2,000 staycation package, a $500 shopping spree at Overlander Sports, and a $300 gift certificate for Sushi Café.

The first clue states: “Spark your interest and start the hunt here.” It’s accompanied by a photo of the city car share co-op’s electric car.

A file photo of the YK Car Share Co-op electric car charging outside Somba K’e Civic Plaza. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

No details have been provided about the second scavenger hunt, other than it will focus on a different area of Yellowknife.

Meanwhile, the city and Northland Utilities launched their annual holiday lights competition.

All houses entered in the contest will be added to a virtual holiday lights map, available from December 15 until January 3 on the city’s Facebook page. Public voting will take place on Facebook at the same time, and the top five entries will win a $100 prize from the utility company.

“There are no categories, just a community of bright, festive lights,” noted a news release.

People can nominate homes they think have a great holiday light display by emailing a photo or an address to holidaylights@yellowknife.ca.

Northland Utilities staff will be driving around Yellowknife from December 6 to 8 between 6pm and 9pm to take photos of decorated houses and check out the addresses submitted.

The deadline to nominate a home is midnight on December 9.