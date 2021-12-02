Applications open for $1.2M tourism development funding

The territorial government is accepting applications for two tourism marketing and infrastructure programs.

The deadline for both the Tourism Product Diversification and Marketing Program and the Community Tourism Infrastructure Contribution is January 26.

There is more than $1 million available to operators under the marketing program and $200,000 available under the infrastructure program.

Unlike in past years, the 2022-2023 intake requires only one proposal rather than a two-step expression of interest followed by a proposal.

The Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment said it hopes that by eliminating the expression-of-interest component, tour operators will have more time to consult with regional tourism development officers who will help them to develop a strong proposal.

In a news release, tourism minister Caroline Wawzonek said her government was committed to protecting the tourism industry “through the duration of this pandemic.”

“Each year, the number of applications proves the need for targeted support programs to help operators and communities upgrade and promote their products,” she was quoted as saying.

The infrastructure funding requires organizations that operate as non-profits – such as First Nations and municipal governments – who will use the money to increase the attractiveness of communities to visitors. Successful applicants can receive up to $200,000 or 50 percent of the project’s cost.

The marketing and diversification funding can go toward enhancing an existing product or developing a new product that will attract visitors to the Northwest Territories, or toward marketing projects. Between $10,000 to $250,000 can be sought per applicant, depending on the project.