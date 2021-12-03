Yellowknife reports five new Covid-19 cases

Yellowknife added five Covid-19 cases on Thursday following reports of exposure at the city’s Mildred Hall and Range Lake North schools.

Those exposures were publicized on Wednesday but the cases only appeared in the NWT’s data for the first time in a Thursday evening update. Yellowknife’s five cases were the only ones recorded in the territory.

There are now six active cases in the city, while 17 cases remain active in Tuktoyaktuk for a territorial total of 23.

The number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and deaths in the NWT related to Covid-19 did not change.

There is so far no suggestion from the territorial government that any cases of the newly discovered Omicron variant have been identified in the NWT, though at least one has been reported in neighbouring Alberta.

Since August, Delta has been the variant behind almost all of the Covid-19 cases recorded in the territory.