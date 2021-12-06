Advent Calendar, Day 6: Extreme Winter Duck Racing

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

Cabin Radio’s Extreme Duck Racing made its debut in the summer of 2020, but the winter version appeared for the first time in the spring of 2021.

Extreme Winter Duck Racing sends two-duck teams representing a range of Canadian jurisdictions down a slide at the famous winter castle on Yellowknife Bay.

See if your province or territory of choice wins the day in what amounts to duck bobsledding aboard repurposed licence plates.