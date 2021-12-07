Advent Calendar, Day 7: Peak Yellowknife

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

It’s early June. There’s still lake ice on Yellowknife Bay. Two people and a canoe begin a journey through the mist toward their houseboat.

It’s such a classic scene that we dubbed it Peak Yellowknife and shared a clip to Facebook.

We’re bringing that clip back for day seven of this year’s advent calendar, with a whole new season of wandering out into the bay just beginning.