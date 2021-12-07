Tuktoyaktuk leaves Covid-19 containment after a month

A month after entering Covid-19 containment, the Arctic coastal hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk’s extra pandemic restrictions came to an end on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the NWT’s chief public health officer confirmed restrictions that closed non-essential businesses and drastically limited gatherings had expired.

Tuktoyaktuk reached a peak of 103 active Covid-19 cases on November 16. In all, the community has so far reported 128 cases of the disease.

Only two cases have been recorded in the hamlet since December began.

“Residents in the community that are currently required to isolate or self-isolate for any reason must continue to do so until their isolation period ends or they have been advised by their healthcare provider that they are no longer required to isolate,” read a statement from Dr Kami Kandola’s office on Monday.

“Thank you to the residents of Tuktoyaktuk for doing your part to bring the outbreak in your community under control and more importantly supporting one another during a these challenging few weeks.”

The territorial government no longer updates community-by-community Covid-19 figures each day, as had been its practice since the latest pan-territorial outbreak began in mid-August.

Starting this week, community-by-community data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. It’s not clear if the territory will revert to daily reporting should another significant outbreak occur, for example of the Omicron variant.

The NWT government is, however, updating its online dashboard each day with broader, regional data.

On Monday, that update suggested there had been no new Covid-19 cases in any area of the territory since Friday and the number of active cases had fallen from 13 to 10 – seven in Yellowknife and three in Tuktoyaktuk.