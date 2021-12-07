Yellowknife kicking off holiday season with light display

The City of Yellowknife is preparing to turn on the holiday lights at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, including the large Christmas tree.

Yellowknife will join capital cities across the country on Wednesday night in celebrating Christmas Lights Across Canada, a national event coordinated by Canadian Heritage.

“Christmas Lights Across Canada is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a statement. “I hope to see many residents come together for this event and enjoy the holiday cheer as a community.”

Residents are invited to visit the Somba K’e ampitheatre at 4:45pm on Wednesday and watch as Mayor Alty signals for the lights surrounding City Hall to be turned on.