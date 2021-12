As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

“Every time you think of crazy Indians, you’re going to think good things. We’re going to kill the stereotype.”

Meet the Crazy Indians Brotherhood in Yellowknife, helping the city’s men to find “another way to live a life.”

Our intern, Catriona, filed this report from Somba K’e Park in July.