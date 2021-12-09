Advent Calendar, Day 9: On the winter road

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

The ninth day of our video advent calendar transports us to the skies above the ice road to the NWT’s diamond mines.

Our report Emily Blake boarded a helicopter with wildlife officer Lee Mandeville, monitoring caribou on the winter road north of Yellowknife.

Meet some of the local hunters and follow Mandeville as he works to enforce a mobile zone in which hunting caribou is strictly prohibited.