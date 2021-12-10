Advent Calendar, Day 10: Shopping spree

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

Day 10 of the Cabin Radio 2021 advent calendar brings us something a little different: our live Co-op Shopping Spree.

The rules were fairly straightforward. In essence, contenders had 40 seconds to sprint with their cart and grab whatever they could to a maximum of $500.

Most chose to head for the meat section. Some took a detour. One or two encountered difficulties along the way.