Advent Calendar, Day 12: Nice Road Truckers

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

Six Cabin Radio drivers. One truck. One ice road.

Earlier this year, we took over a section of Walsh Lake ice road for the morning to test six of our staff against the conditions.

With two minutes of training, how quickly can they weave a truck through a series of pylons? And who will be crowned the first Nice Road Truckers champion?

Behind the wheel: Sarah Pruys, Meaghan Brackenbury, Luisa Esteban, Emmanuel Ramos, Emily Blake, and Andrew Goodwin. Your host: Ollie Williams.