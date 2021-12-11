Arrest made after reported Hay River shooting

Police say an arrest has been made following a shooting reported in Hay River.

Virtually no detail of what took place is available.

In a brief statement on Friday evening, RCMP said only that the reported shooting involved an adult male. The date and time of the incident were not given.

The identity of the person arrested was not publicized, nor is it clear if they have been charged.

Whether anyone was hurt in the incident, and to what extent, was not made public.

“An arrest has been made and there is no risk to the public,” RCMP said in a statement.

“The investigation is under way and more information will be provided at a later time.”