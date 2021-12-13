Advent Calendar, Day 13: Whatì’s ice road

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

The ice road to Whatì will never be built again. In its final days, we sent a crew to film a trip along the road for posterity’s sake.

A couple of weeks ago, the new, permanent highway to and from Whatì opened to residents. There’s no longer any need for a winter road.

But earlier this year, the winter road was still going strong in its final season – and we didn’t want it to leave without some kind of tribute. Watch AJ and Luisa enjoy a final trip on the ice road before it became a slice of history.