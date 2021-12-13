Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election period will begin on January 10

Elections NWT says the by-election to find a new Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA will begin on January 10, 2022. If necessary, polling day will be on February 8.

Steve Norn’s Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh seat was unanimously declared vacant by fellow MLAs in November. He was ruled to have broken the MLAs’ code of conduct and, colleagues said, had engaged in “a pattern of toxic behaviour.”

In a news release, Stephen Dunbar – the territory’s new chief electoral officer – said a writ of election would be issued on January 10.

The returning officer will have an office on the first floor of the Det’on Cho building in Ndilǫ, which is one of four communities represented by the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA, alongside Dettah, Fort Resolution, and Łútsël K’é.

That office will open at 10am on January 10 and will accept nomination papers from prospective candidates until 2pm on January 14. Anyone requiring more information can email Elections NWT or call (867) 767-9100 ext 16010.

Residents of the district can check they are on the voters’ list via the Elections NWT website.

Applications for an absentee ballot open on December 27 and run until January 29.

If only one eligible candidate comes forward, they will be acclaimed to the position. A contest between two or more eligible candidates will result in polling day taking place on February 8.