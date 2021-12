As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

In most years, Snowking’s Winter Festival gathers top carvers from around the world to turn Yellowknife’s snow into a work of art.

In 2021, that couldn’t happen. Instead, teams of Yellowknifers got together to try snow carving for themselves.

We followed them all the way. See what they came up with.