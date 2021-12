As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

The 16th day of our video advent calendar is a soothing sojourn around Yellowknife Bay on 2021’s summer sleeper hit: water bikes.

The bikes arrived in the city courtesy of Auroratours.net, and the Cabin crew gave them a test run in August. Hop on board.