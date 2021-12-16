Covid-19 boosters offered to NWT’s 16-year-olds

Covid-19 booster shots are now available to NWT residents aged 16 and older. They had previously been available in the territory only to adults.

Teens who turn 16 in 2021 are eligible for the booster now. Those who turn 16 in 2022 will be able to get their third, smaller, booster dose of the vaccine from the start of the new year.

The Government of the Northwest Territories is recommending boosters to residents as protection from the first two doses has been shown in many cases to wane over time, leaving people with lower immunity against Covid-19.

Earlier this week, US authorities said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster doses had been shown to provide strong protection against the new Omicron variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19.

People can get their booster shot six months after their second dose. Teens aged 12 and older became eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine at the beginning of May.

“If you are immune-compromised, you may be eligible for a third dose instead of a booster, and sooner than six months after your second dose, so please tell your healthcare provider at your immunization appointment,” said the territorial government in a news release.

Yellowknifers can book Covid-19 vaccines online, while people in other communities are asked to check an online schedule for clinic dates or to make an appointment.

Booster shots don’t affect the definition of full vaccination. People are still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they’ve received their second dose.