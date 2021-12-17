Cabin Radio is hiring an account manager. Help to power one of the North’s most valued entertainment and news platforms in a role where your wellbeing and professional development are prioritized.

Location: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Contract: Permanent

Starting salary: $50,000 per year plus commission (estimated $8,500-$12,000 annually)

Benefits: Cabin Radio employee benefits program, 20 days’ paid vacation per year from commencement of employment

To apply: Send the following to Andrew Goodwin, general manager, by 11pm MT on Friday, January 7, 2022:

Your résumé and a short cover letter outlining what marks you out as a candidate An indication of your preferred starting date should your application be successful

About Cabin Radio

Founded in 2017, Cabin Radio is owned and operated by five Yellowknife residents. Our owners and a small staff run our independent internet radio station, online newsroom, and Facebook and Instagram channels designed to keep residents of the Northwest Territories informed and entertained.

Our reporting is trusted, precise, robust, fair, and quick. People head to our website first for breaking news reporting they can rely on. Our reporting receives up to a million views each month and is shortlisted for major awards alongside the likes of the CBC and Globe and Mail.

Our live audio stream airs more than 40 locally produced shows weekly and is the home of the NWT’s leading artists. We have our own stage at Folk on the Rocks and broadcast 30 hours of live coverage from each year’s festival.

We have no parent company, it’s just us. Our employees are valued members of a small team, which means your wellbeing and professional development are important. You’re not a name in a system, you’re on first-name terms and in daily contact with everyone who runs the show.

About the job

Working to our general manager, the account manager creates and maintains the great relationships we enjoy with businesses and clients across the Northwest Territories. Their support helps Cabin Radio to thrive.

An account manager at Cabin Radio not only works with clients to develop their advertising, but gets to be hands-on throughout the creative process, from devising ideas to executing campaigns that look and sound great on our website and on air.

Our account manager needs to be friendly, professional, and devoted to making sure NWT businesses are getting the advertising they need.

Experience in graphic design is an asset, as is a flair for creative writing and coming up with just the right phrase. You’ll be working with voice artists and radio producers to make ads stand out on the air, and there are opportunities to get behind (or in front of!) a camera and create compelling video. It isn’t an ordinary sales job and we promise you won’t be bored.

We look after our staff. This job has regular weekday working hours and comes with Cabin Radio’s benefits program alongside 20 days’ paid annual leave plus all stat holidays.

If you have questions about the role, Cabin Radio, or any aspect of our hiring process, contact us for more information.