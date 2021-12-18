Advent Calendar, Day 18: KFC returns

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

You can’t keep a Yellowknife newsroom from a good KFC story, and that’s day 18’s advent calendar highlight.

When the Colonel returned to the city in May this year, we ran a contest to give one lucky Yellowknifer the chance to be first in line.

The winner was serial NWT contest entrant Jestine Amora, who later went on to run a competition of her own as she raised money for a friend in need.

Watch our video from day one at the new KFC.