As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

This year, an exhibit at Yellowknife’s Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre marked a century of Treaty 11 from a Tłı̨chǫ perspective.

Take a tour with John B Zoe and our reporter Meaghan Brackenbury on day 19 of our video advent calendar.