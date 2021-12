As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

Day 20 of our video advent calendar brings us to the slopes of maybe Canada’s finest inverted snowsports arena.

Yellowknife’s Bristol Pit unconventionally hosts ski and snowboard events in a former gravel pit rather than on a mountainside.

Stop in for the Slush Cup, an event involving an icy pond organized by the city’s Ragged Riders snowsports club.