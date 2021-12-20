Snowfall warning for Norman Wells, Fort Good Hope

Communities in the Northwest Territories’ Sahtu region should expect heavy snow over the next day, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

The federal agency issued a warning late on Sunday for significant snowfall affecting Norman Wells, Tulita, and Fort Good Hope from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

Up to 15 cm of snow is forecast.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the advisory stated.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”