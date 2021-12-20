Omicron variant reported in Fort Chipewyan

Fort Chipewyan’s primary care service on Sunday reported one case of the Omicron variant in the northern Alberta community.

Posting to Facebook, Nunee Health asked residents to take extra care with health measures over the holidays. The Omicron variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19 is considered more transmissible than others.

“The Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta variant,” Nunee Health stated.

“We do not want to alarm residents but we do want you to be cautious as Omicron spreads more rapidly than other generations of Covid.”

The Northwest Territories separately reported the Omicron variant had reached the NWT on Sunday. The territorial government said the variant’s arrival had been a matter of time given its rapid spread elsewhere in Canada.

The winter road linking the NWT community of Fort Smith with Fort Chipewyan is expected to open this week.