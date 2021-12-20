GNWT websites offline for hours on Monday

Government of the Northwest Territories websites were inaccessible on Monday morning, preventing access to a range of services.

As many residents finalize holiday travel or plan their return, the outage complicated access to online tools for purposes such as submitting self-isolation plans or booking vaccination appointments.

The websites of related agencies, such as the Legislative Assembly and NWT health authority, were also unavailable, residents reported.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. The territorial government had no comment on its social media channels, which remained accessible.

The Department of Infrastructure, which oversees the GNWT’s technology service centre responsible for the territory’s website, has been approached for comment.