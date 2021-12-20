YK has 11 active Covid-19 cases, two in Fort McPherson

Yellowknife currently has 11 active Covid-19 cases, Fort McPherson two, and Inuvik two, the NWT government said in a weekly update to its pandemic statistics.

The cases in Fort McPherson are understood to be the first reported in the Beaufort Delta community since the pandemic began. The data is correct of as Saturday, December 18, the GNWT said.

Earlier this month, the territory switched from reporting community-by-community figures each weekday to a single, weekly update of community figures, alongside daily updates by region.

According to the territorial government’s data, one case of the Omicron variant had been identified in the NWT as of Monday.

So far, seven of the NWT’s new cases this month have been confirmed as the Delta variant, nine are presumed to be Delta, three are listed as unresolved, and three have not been sequenced to identify their variant.

The NWT’s latest vaccination data shows all of the territory’s communities now have at least 79-percent full vaccination among adults.

Fort McPherson, at 92-percent full vaccination among adults, is level with Tulita and behind only Sachs Harbour (96 percent) and Kakisa (100 percent). Yellowknife stands at 87 percent.