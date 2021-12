As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

On day 21 of our video advent calendar, follow a Buffalo Airways mission to provide Fort Simpson with much-needed supplies at the height of May’s flooding.

Our Dehcho reporter, Sarah Sibley, and camera operator Luisa Esteban accompanied the flight to show how operators like Buffalo and Air Tindi were pitching in.