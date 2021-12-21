GNWT extends flooding disaster assistance deadline

The deadline to apply for a key form of financial support after May’s severe NWT flooding has been extended by two months, the territorial government says.

The disaster assistance fund allows payments of up to $100,000 per claimant to help cover costs associated with loss of essential items that was “neither preventable nor insurable,” according to the GNWT’s policy.

Originally, the deadline to apply was December 31. The new deadline is February 18, 2022.

“We would remind everyone that if folks need a hand finishing up their claims, we are always here to help,” said Mike Westwick, a Department of Municipal and Community Affairs communications advisor, on Monday.

“Folks who were impacted by the 2021 flood disaster can get in touch with us and we can assist with getting these claims done.”

The territory has tried to make the process of receiving assistance simpler after initial confusion.

The NWT government hired two officials this summer to help flooded communities navigate disaster relief after MLAs expressed uncertainty about how those affected could access support. A program to provide immediate financial relief in some circumstances was also rolled out.

In November, the Canadian Red Cross said it would help long-term recovery in flood-hit communities like Fort Simpson – in part by helping residents fill out the forms to access funding from programs like this one.

For assistance, residents are told to email flood@gov.nt.ca or call their regional Maca office.