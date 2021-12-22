Advent Calendar, Day 22: Sheba the lion

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

In December 1976, Sheba the lion stepped off the aircraft in her new home: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

This summer, 45 years later, we commemorated her story with the help of an artist’s impression of a lion (Penny the Cabin Radio dog in an Oscar-worthy performance), residents who remember Sheba, and even Sheba’s owner at the time.

Enjoy our first NWT Heritage Minute on day 22 of our video advent calendar. More coming soon.