Cabin RadioVideo Advent Calendar, Day 22: Sheba the lion Published: December 22, 2021 at 5:00am Cabin RadioDecember 22, 2021 As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021. In December 1976, Sheba the lion stepped off the aircraft in her new home: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. This summer, 45 years later, we commemorated her story with the help of an artist's impression of a lion (Penny the Cabin Radio dog in an Oscar-worthy performance), residents who remember Sheba, and even Sheba's owner at the time. Enjoy our first NWT Heritage Minute on day 22 of our video advent calendar. More coming soon.