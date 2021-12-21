Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election will be held by mail-in ballot only

The election of a new Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA will take place entirely by mail-in ballot, the NWT’s chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

Stephen Dunbar said he had made the decision “to ensure the health and safety of the public and of election workers” as the Omicron variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19 reaches the territory.

Voters in the district’s four communities – Ndilǫ, Dettah, Fort Resolution, and Łútsël K’é – have until January 29, 2022 to register. Ballots must be received by 8pm on February 8.

The list of candidates won’t be known until after nominations close at 2pm on January 14. If only one person stands, they will be acclaimed.

A by-election became necessary after MLAs declared Steve Norn’s seat vacant last month.

“The health and safety of the public and elections staff has been top of mind for us in the preparation for the by-election,” said Dunbar in a news release.

“The decision to move to a mail-in ballot election was made with health and safety at the forefront and is the best option to ensure that the election can proceed in the safest manner possible.”

To find out more about registering to vote, visit Elections NWT’s website.