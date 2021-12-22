One flight, three YK stores added to Covid-19 exposure list

All unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers in rows seven to 13 of Air Canada flight 8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife on December 18 must isolate for 10 days from exposure.

Fully vaccinated passengers in the affected rows who were potentially exposed to a positive Covid-19 case are being advised to self-monitor.

All passengers in these rows must be tested for Covid-19 on day four and again if they develop symptoms.

Flight 8457 left Calgary shortly after 8pm and landed in Yellowknife at 10:40pm.

There are also three new exposure locations in Yellowknife, all for the afternoon of December 18.

If you were in Shoppers Drug Mart from 1-1:30pm, in Northern Food Services from 1:30-2pm, or the Co-op from 2-2:30pm, you should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and arrange for testing if you become symptomatic.

There are currently 11 active Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife and four in the Beaufort Delta region. Three of those 15 cases are in non-residents.