Police ‘identify suspect’ in pink-haired man quest

Police in Hay River say their appeal for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing groceries from the town’s NorthMart store has been successful.

Issuing a screengrab from security camera footage at the store, RCMP on Wednesday said they were looking for a man with pink hair in connection with the incident.

According to police, officers were called to the store at 5pm on Tuesday. A man with pink hair, approximately 6 ft tall, is accused of taking groceries worth about $400 without paying.

On Thursday morning, RCMP said: “The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing with charges being contemplated.”

No further details were provided.