JusticeSouth Slave Police 'identify suspect' in pink-haired man quest Published: December 22, 2021 at 9:13am Ollie WilliamsDecember 22, 2021 Last modified: December 23, 2021 at 9:22am A screengrab from security camera footage at Hay River's NorthMart shows a man with pink hair, in the centre, accused of involvement in grocery theft. Advertisement. Police in Hay River say their appeal for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing groceries from the town's NorthMart store has been successful. Issuing a screengrab from security camera footage at the store, RCMP on Wednesday said they were looking for a man with pink hair in connection with the incident.Advertisement. According to police, officers were called to the store at 5pm on Tuesday. A man with pink hair, approximately 6 ft tall, is accused of taking groceries worth about $400 without paying. On Thursday morning, RCMP said: "The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing with charges being contemplated." No further details were provided.