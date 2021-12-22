Police search for pink-haired man over grocery theft

Police in Hay River are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing groceries from the town’s NorthMart store.

Issuing a screengrab from security camera footage at the store, RCMP said they were looking for a man with pink hair in connection with the incident.

According to police, officers were called to the store at 5pm on Tuesday. A man with pink hair, approximately 6 ft tall, is accused of taking groceries worth about $400 without paying.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Hay River detachment at 867-874-1111 or call 9-1-1.