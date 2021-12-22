Yellowknife Yellowknife gifts residents free parking and an amnesty day Published: December 22, 2021 at 2:16pm Sarah PruysDecember 22, 2021 Recycling containers at Yellowknife's dump in March 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Free parking for the holidays begins in downtown Yellowknife on Thursday and will run until December 31. At the solid waste facility, the $15 residential tipping fee will be waived on December 26 so Yellowknifers can get rid of their Christmas garbage for free. Advertisement. Tipping fees for items like vehicles, propane tanks, and tires still apply. In January, residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the dump for free. Advertisement.Advertisement. Related