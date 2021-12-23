Advent Calendar, Day 23: Extreme Duck Racing

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

There are just two days left in Cabin Radio’s video advent calendar. Day 23 belongs to that summer highlight, the grand final of Extreme Duck Racing.

This year’s event, which raised thousands of dollars for charity in partnership with Canadian Tire, was filmed on location at the Cameron River north of Yellowknife.

Watch a select group of quackletes that survived the heats do battle down two sets of rapids for the honour of being crowned the year’s most extreme duck.