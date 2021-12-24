Advent Calendar, Day 24: Jerry Cans and Dene Drummers

As is tradition, Cabin Radio brings you a separate video highlight from the year every day between December 1 and December 24, 2021.

The final day of our 2021 video advent calendar is dedicated to the climax of Folk on the Rocks: the Jerry Cans and Dene Drummers at the main stage.

Our year wasn’t all about Covid. At the height of summer, Yellowknifers gathered in their thousands to enjoy the return of the city’s music festival – an event that passed off with no associated reports of Covid-19.

The Jerry Cans were joined on the main stage by the Dene Drummers for the grand finale of their headlining set, broadcast live by Cabin Radio and captured by our cameras. Enjoy a spine-tingling five minutes.