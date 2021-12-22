Yellowknife moves to 19 active Covid-19 cases with new exposures

Yellowknife now has 19 active Covid-19 cases, the NWT government said on Wednesday, listing a range of exposure locations across the city.

The territory still reports only one confirmed case of the Omicron variant, though the lag time between confirmation of cases and identification of the variant responsible for each one is not clear.

New exposure notices on Wednesday include Yellowknife’s Black Knight Pub on Saturday, December 18 from 12pm until 1pm, and the Monkey Tree Pub from 7:30pm until 9pm on the same day.

There are also exposure notices for:

Fatburger from 2pm till 2:30pm on Sunday, December 19;

Anytime Fitness from 1pm till 1:15pm and 5pm till 5:45pm on Monday, December 20;

Yellowknife Co-op from 3:20pm till 3:40pm on December 20;

Bumper to Bumper from 3:45pm till 4pm on December 20; and

Walmart from 8:30pm till 9pm on December 20.

The advice for anyone affected by those exposure notifications is the same. If you’re not fully vaccinated, isolate immediately and book a Covid-19 test via public health. If you’re fully vaccinated, monitor yourself for symptoms, avoid gatherings and high-risk activities, and get a Covid-19 test on day four after potential exposure or if symptoms develop.

Five active cases are also listed in the Beaufort Delta, though a community-by-community breakdown won’t be available until at least Monday. It’s not clear when data will be updated over the holiday season.