Power returns to parts of Yellowknife following outage

One of the darkest days of a dark year got a little darker on Thursday lunchtime as Yellowknife and surrounding communities lost power for at least half an hour.

Power dropped out at 12:10pm. Ten minutes later, the territory’s power corporation confirmed a “full system outage” for Yellowknife and Dettah. By 12:50pm, power in much of the city’s downtown had returned.

As of 1pm, some areas of the city reported power remained out.

The power corporation said it was relying on diesel from Yellowknife’s Jackfish facility, implying a problem with supply from the hydro system that ordinarily powers the city.

The temperature in Yellowknife hovered at around -25C at the time of the outage, comparatively warm by the standard of recent days.

Unusually, a set of traffic lights died in the downtown without power or any apparent backup, leading to brief traffic congestion.