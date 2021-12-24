A Cabin Christmas: Stories and songs from Dec 24-26

Cabin Radio is your perfect Christmas accompaniment in 2021. Tune in from 12pm MT on Christmas Eve until the end of Boxing Day for festive music and stories.

You can listen live via the Cabin Radio website or get the Cabin Radio app to listen anywhere in the world.

On Christmas Eve, join your narrator, Maria, for Christmas poems and stories – including a mix of classics and some you may not have heard before – from 12pm until late.

On Christmas Day, Sarah Vaughan has a two-hour Cabin Classics special from 9am, celebrating the festive season with the finest classical mix you’ll find.

Then, from 11am on Christmas Day until late, we bring you more stories and hundreds of festive tracks – the hits and compositions you’ve never heard before – with no ads getting in the way.

Boxing Day mixes our Sunday morning of classical music, jazz, and soul with an afternoon opportunity to drink in the holiday spirit one last time, from 12pm onward.

Mornings at the Cabin, 90s at 9, Lunchtime News, and Home to the Cabin return in January 2022, as do the full range of our 40-plus locally produced shows each week.

Happy holidays to you and your family!