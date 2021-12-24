Dettah ice road opens on Christmas Eve

The ice road connecting Yellowknife and Dettah across Yellowknife Bay opened on Friday morning to light vehicles.

Anything weighing less than 5,000 kg can now use the road, the NWT government’s Department of Infrastructure said in a tweet shortly after 10am on Christmas Eve.

The road’s opening this year is exactly on time according to its 20-year average opening date, which is December 24.

Ordinarily, the road lasts until mid-April.