NWT declares Covid-19 outbreak at Gahcho Kué mine

Anyone who left the NWT’s Gahcho Kué mine from December 22 onward should isolate and get tested for Covid-19, the territory said as it declared a localized outbreak on Monday.

The office of Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said an outbreak is declared as “on-site transmission of infection [had led] to more than one case at the worksite.”

De Beers, which operates Gahcho Kué, said four cases had been confirmed at the mine and were in quarantine alongside eight close contacts.

“Three of the four individuals are experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and all are doing well otherwise,” the company said in an emailed statement to Cabin Radio.

“All personnel on site were tested following the detection of the initial case and everyone except for the four confirmed cases have tested negative. We continue to be on high alert and have taken additional actions, an example of which is closing on-site recreation facilities, to minimize interaction between employees.”

The variant responsible for the outbreak was not specified.

Dr Kandola’s office said all personnel on site are fully vaccinated and there are “appropriate outbreak management plans and measures in place.”

In a Monday advisory, the territorial government stated: “Anyone that has left the mine site since December 22 onward is advised to isolate in place and reach out to their local public health office for testing and further instruction if needed.

“At this point there is no significant risk to the broader NWT public from this worksite outbreak.”