Boxing Day Yellowknife flight added to exposure list

A flight from Calgary to Yellowknife on Sunday, December 26 is the latest to be declared a Covid-19 exposure site by the NWT government.

Rows 11 to 17 of Air Canada flight 8457, which left Calgary at 8:10pm on Boxing Day, were exposed to the virus responsible for Covid-19. Check the GNWT’s exposure notifications page for details and instructions if you are affected.

Calgary to Yellowknife flights on seven of the past 10 days have now been listed as exposure sites.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the territory has not been updated since Christmas Eve, when that figure stood at 31, including 27 in Yellowknife and four in the Beaufort Delta.

The next update is expected on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 29.

Though there remains only one confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the territory, the NWT’s chief public health officer last week made clear that she believes more of the currently active cases are also Omicron.

Not all cases had been sequenced in a laboratory when the NWT government last updated its data regarding variants of concern on December 22.

Two new exposure warnings were added for Yellowknife stores on December 22: Walmart from 12:30pm till 12:50pm and Canadian Tire from 1pm till 1:20pm.