Christmas Eve Covid-19 exposure in four Yellowknife locations

The territorial government has issued Covid-19 exposure notifications for a Yellowknife pub and three city stores at various times on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

The notifications, published on Tuesday, are for the Black Knight Pub, Overlander Sports, uptown Liquor Shop, and neighbouring Trailblazer cannabis store.

If you were at the Black Knight between 1pm and 2pm on December 24, Overlander between 2pm and 2:20pm, the Liquor Shop between 3pm and 3:15pm, or Trailblazer between 3:20pm and 3:35pm, you were potentially exposed to Covid-19.

The territorial government says anyone not fully vaccinated who is affected by these exposure notices should isolate immediately and book a Covid-19 test.

Anyone affected who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms, avoid gatherings and high-risk activities, and “get tested on day four or any time if symptoms develop.”

As of 4:30pm on Tuesday, no further flights had been added as exposure sites.

In the past 10 days, seven flights from Calgary to Yellowknife have been listed as potential sources of exposure to the virus responsible for Covid-19.

The territorial government’s next statistical update, including the latest count of active cases, is expected on Wednesday.