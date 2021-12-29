Two more flights added to NWT’s Covid-19 exposure list

On Tuesday evening, the NWT government added two more entries to a list of Covid-19 exposure sites that now encompasses 14 flights since December 13.

The two added on Tuesday are Monday’s Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik (rows 15 to 24) and December 21’s Air Canada flight 8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife (rows two to eight).

Further information is available on the GNWT’s exposure notifications webpage.

The territorial government, which barely issued any exposure notifications in the first half of December, is now battling concern that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly through travel over the holiday season.

An update to the number of active Covid-19 cases recorded in the NWT is due to be published on Wednesday.