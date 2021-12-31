NWT moves to 118 active Covid-19 cases, up 31 since Wednesday

The Northwest Territories had 118 active Covid-19 cases as of Thursday, the territory’s online dashboard reports, an increase of 31 in the past 24 hours.

The dashboard reported 102 cases in the Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah area, an increase of 30 since Wednesday’s update. The last time Yellowknife reported more than a hundred active cases was October 22.

The territory, choosing not to provide a full community-by-community breakdown, said there were five active cases in Tłı̨chǫ communities, two in the Sahtu, and one in the Beaufort Delta. Eight cases remain active in Fort Smith.

So far, 12 NWT Covid-19 cases this month are confirmed to have been caused by the Omicron variant. The vast majority of other cases have not yet been sequenced, though 22 are attributed to the Delta variant.

Three more flights were added as exposure sites, bringing the total to 20 tagged flights since December 13.

The latest additions are Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Thursday, December 30, and Air Canada flight 8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife on both Tuesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 30.

The addition of Thursday’s Air Canada flight to the list was remarkable as it had yet to take off at the time of its publication on the GNWT’s website. Clarification was being sought from the territorial government.

The GNWT removed an earlier reference to a Christmas Eve Canadian North Inuvik-Norman Wells flight. No such flight existed, some residents complained, after it was published as an exposure site on Wednesday. Now, the exposure notifications webpage lists a Canadian North flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Christmas Eve.

Check the GNWT’s website for further information regarding affected rows on each flight and instructions for those affected.

In Yellowknife, exposure warnings were added for Mary Brown’s from 5pm till 9pm on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28; Home Hardware from 10am till 4pm on December 27; and the Raven Pub from 11:30pm on December 27 to 2am on December 28.