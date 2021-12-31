How to greet 2022 with Yellowknife’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

Yellowknife residents will be treated to the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display from 8pm on December 31, 2021.

In a news release, the City of Yellowknife encouraged residents to watch the display “from various areas to allow for physical distancing” and asked people to stay away if sick, isolating, or awaiting Covid-19 test results

Areas recommended by the city for fireworks viewing include most of Frame Lake and the Frame Lake trail, the Somba K’e Civic Plaza, Niven Lake, and Pilots’ Monument.

The city highlighted recommended viewing zones on a map alongside a red zone used by organizers that residents are asked to avoid.

Residents should steer clear of the red zone on Frame Lake until noon on January 1 to allow organizers to complete a safety inspection in daylight.

Please leave pets at home, the city added.